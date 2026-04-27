WCS Across the Board – April 20, 2026

The WCS School Board met for its regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 20.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the public speakers for their comments. He also spoke about the previous week’s Work Session, which included a report about the Screentime Committee. Golden also recommended that viewers watch the Work Session to get an update about where the district is in the budget process for the 2026-27 school year.

In Student Spotlights, the District recognized three perfect ACT composite scores; State winners at the HOSA and DECA conferences; Future Farmers of America (FFA) students’ success at the State level; Brentwood Middle’s State robotics win; the Creekside Elementary chess club’s new State title; and media students’ success at the Tennessee High School Press Association Student Media Awards and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Nashville/Midsouth Regional Student Awards.

In Staff Spotlights, Page Middle co-band director Carolyn Hankins was named the Tennessee Music Education Association Outstanding Middle School Teacher of the Year. Woodland Middle’s Dr. Bill Toungette was named the National Association of Secondary School Principals Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2025-26 School Board Budget items: General Fund Resolution Buses in the amount of $659,848 Capital Projects Fund Intent to Fund Asphalt and Roofs in the amount of $5,508,000 Capital Projects Fund Intent to Fund Security Technology in the amount of $15,893,000 Education Capital Projects Fund Intracategory Transfer LED Field Lights in the amount of $2,880,000

Approved Resolution to Update Annuity Plan

Approved Tenure Recommendations of the Superintendent to School Board (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: March 23, 2026 School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board Policies on Second Reading: New Board Member Orientation Code of Conduct Facilities Use Fee Schedule (Annual Agenda Item) Scoreboard at Nolensville High Storage Shed at Page High Field Trip Fee Requests



The Board meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Source: WCS

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