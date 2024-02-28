WCS Academic Excellence Continues with National Merit Finalists Announcement

Morgan Mitchell
Williamson County high school students have set another record for most National Merit Finalists in district history. A total of 80 students earned the title this year, breaking the previous record of 78 students in 2023.

This is also the sixth consecutive year that more than 50 students received the prestigious recognition. In 2022, the district had 71 finalists; in 2021, the district had 51 finalists; in 2020, the district had 52 finalists; and in 2019, the district had 51 finalists.

“This recognition opens additional doors for our students after they graduate from our high schools,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Congratulations to these students, their families and teachers on this accomplishment. This is just another example of the outstanding work taking place in our schools.”

Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Around 15,000 finalists were selected from the Semifinalists named in September.

As finalists, students will be considered for Merit Scholarships, which will be awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Congratulations to the following students!

  • Lucas Clevenger
    Brentwood High
  • Amelia Croney
    Brentwood High
  • Garrett Crouch
    Brentwood High
  • Ryan Dawson
    Brentwood High
  • Jacob Dong
    Brentwood High
  • Elise Froehler
    Brentwood High
  • Luke Haws
    Brentwood High
  • Adam Jaser
    Brentwood High
  • Taiga Koyama
    Brentwood High
  • Charlotte Landman
    Brentwood High
  • Clara Beth Lee
    Brentwood High
  • Linden Martin
    Brentwood High
  • Kate Mize
    Brentwood High
  • Arjun Nayagadurai
    Brentwood High
  • Amy Park
    Brentwood High
  • Trishita Paul
    Brentwood High
  • Ava Rice
    Brentwood High
  • Ali Sidiqyar
    Brentwood High
  • Brodie Spillane
    Brentwood High
  • Davis Veazey
    Brentwood High
  • Robert Walch
    Brentwood High
  • Grace Walter
    Brentwood High
  • Brooks Wheeler
    Brentwood High
  • Tyler Tapperson
    Centennial High
  • Jason Bowles
    Franklin High
  • Sylvia Brekke
    Franklin High
  • Caden Bridges
    Franklin High
  • Caden Campbell
    Franklin High
  • Coleman Clemmons
    Franklin High
  • Chip Davis
    Franklin High
  • Vasilios Ekimogloy
    Franklin High
  • Jade Horne
    Franklin High
  • Wesley Jordan
    Franklin High
  • Abigail Kabagambe
    Franklin High
  • Jackson McDonald
    Franklin High
  • Hannah Whitfield
    Franklin High
  • Jonathan Zink
    Franklin High
  • Andrew Chatterton
    Independence High
  • Carmen Onusaitis
    Independence High
  • Weston Ragan
    Indpendence High
  • Kiran Rao
    Independence High
  • Elijah Sower
    Independence High
  • Patrick Whitlow
    Independence High
  • Albin Brejeon
    Nolensville High
  • Stephen Job
    Nolensville High
  • Annabelle Mullenix
    Nolensville High
  • Michael Tadrous
    Nolensville High
  • Meghan Wallace
    Nolensville High
  • Evan Ingmire
    Page High
  • Mary Peck
    Page High
  • Daniel Pontow
    Page High
  • Aarnav Mrida Varanasi
    Page High
  • Minjae Bae
    Ravenwood High
  • John Beck
    Ravenwood High
  • Christina Chen
    Ravenwood High
  • John Coggin
    Ravenwood High
  • Aarush Desai
    Ravenwood High
  • Patrick Fiechtl
    Ravenwood High
  • Jackson Gardzina
    Ravenwood High
  • Grace Helou
    Ravenwood High
  • Yuti Kale
    Ravenwood High
  • Aayush Kumar
    Ravenwood High
  • Margaret MacGurn
    Ravenwood High
  • Sophie McAtee
    Ravenwood High
  • Jack Meyer
    Ravenwood High
  • Naman Mukerji
    Ravenwood High
  • Sneha Mukku
    Ravenwood High
  • Riya Nanda
    Ravenwood High
  • Christina Qi
    Ravenwood High
  • Malvika Rao
    Ravenwood High
  • Saisarath Ravilla
    Ravenwood High
  • Madeline Schaefer
    Ravenwood High
  • Camden Walker
    Ravenwood High
  • Molly Walker
    Ravenwood High
  • Sophia Wang
    Ravenwood High
  • Tanmay Neema
    Ravenwood High
  • Ria Yesare
    Ravenwood High
  • Jack Stinson
    Summit High
  • Drew Wittekind
    Summit High

