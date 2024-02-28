WCS Academic Excellence Continues with National Merit Finalists Announcement

Williamson County high school students have set another record for most National Merit Finalists in district history. A total of 80 students earned the title this year, breaking the previous record of 78 students in 2023.
This is also the sixth consecutive year that more than 50 students received the prestigious recognition. In 2022, the district had 71 finalists; in 2021, the district had 51 finalists; in 2020, the district had 52 finalists; and in 2019, the district had 51 finalists.
“This recognition opens additional doors for our students after they graduate from our high schools,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Congratulations to these students, their families and teachers on this accomplishment. This is just another example of the outstanding work taking place in our schools.”
Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Around 15,000 finalists were selected from the Semifinalists named in September.
As finalists, students will be considered for Merit Scholarships, which will be awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Congratulations to the following students!
- Lucas Clevenger
Brentwood High
- Amelia Croney
Brentwood High
- Garrett Crouch
Brentwood High
- Ryan Dawson
Brentwood High
- Jacob Dong
Brentwood High
- Elise Froehler
Brentwood High
- Luke Haws
Brentwood High
- Adam Jaser
Brentwood High
- Taiga Koyama
Brentwood High
- Charlotte Landman
Brentwood High
- Clara Beth Lee
Brentwood High
- Linden Martin
Brentwood High
- Kate Mize
Brentwood High
- Arjun Nayagadurai
Brentwood High
- Amy Park
Brentwood High
- Trishita Paul
Brentwood High
- Ava Rice
Brentwood High
- Ali Sidiqyar
Brentwood High
- Brodie Spillane
Brentwood High
- Davis Veazey
Brentwood High
- Robert Walch
Brentwood High
- Grace Walter
Brentwood High
- Brooks Wheeler
Brentwood High
- Tyler Tapperson
Centennial High
- Jason Bowles
Franklin High
- Sylvia Brekke
Franklin High
- Caden Bridges
Franklin High
- Caden Campbell
Franklin High
- Coleman Clemmons
Franklin High
- Chip Davis
Franklin High
- Vasilios Ekimogloy
Franklin High
- Jade Horne
Franklin High
- Wesley Jordan
Franklin High
- Abigail Kabagambe
Franklin High
- Jackson McDonald
Franklin High
- Hannah Whitfield
Franklin High
- Jonathan Zink
Franklin High
- Andrew Chatterton
Independence High
- Carmen Onusaitis
Independence High
- Weston Ragan
Indpendence High
- Kiran Rao
Independence High
- Elijah Sower
Independence High
- Patrick Whitlow
Independence High
- Albin Brejeon
Nolensville High
- Stephen Job
Nolensville High
- Annabelle Mullenix
Nolensville High
- Michael Tadrous
Nolensville High
- Meghan Wallace
Nolensville High
- Evan Ingmire
Page High
- Mary Peck
Page High
- Daniel Pontow
Page High
- Aarnav Mrida Varanasi
Page High
- Minjae Bae
Ravenwood High
- John Beck
Ravenwood High
- Christina Chen
Ravenwood High
- John Coggin
Ravenwood High
- Aarush Desai
Ravenwood High
- Patrick Fiechtl
Ravenwood High
- Jackson Gardzina
Ravenwood High
- Grace Helou
Ravenwood High
- Yuti Kale
Ravenwood High
- Aayush Kumar
Ravenwood High
- Margaret MacGurn
Ravenwood High
- Sophie McAtee
Ravenwood High
- Jack Meyer
Ravenwood High
- Naman Mukerji
Ravenwood High
- Sneha Mukku
Ravenwood High
- Riya Nanda
Ravenwood High
- Christina Qi
Ravenwood High
- Malvika Rao
Ravenwood High
- Saisarath Ravilla
Ravenwood High
- Madeline Schaefer
Ravenwood High
- Camden Walker
Ravenwood High
- Molly Walker
Ravenwood High
- Sophia Wang
Ravenwood High
- Tanmay Neema
Ravenwood High
- Ria Yesare
Ravenwood High
- Jack Stinson
Summit High
- Drew Wittekind
Summit High