WCS Academic Excellence Continues with National Merit Finalists Announcement

Williamson County high school students have set another record for most National Merit Finalists in district history. A total of 80 students earned the title this year, breaking the previous record of 78 students in 2023.

This is also the sixth consecutive year that more than 50 students received the prestigious recognition. In 2022, the district had 71 finalists; in 2021, the district had 51 finalists; in 2020, the district had 52 finalists; and in 2019, the district had 51 finalists.

“This recognition opens additional doors for our students after they graduate from our high schools,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “Congratulations to these students, their families and teachers on this accomplishment. This is just another example of the outstanding work taking place in our schools.”

Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Around 15,000 finalists were selected from the Semifinalists named in September.

As finalists, students will be considered for Merit Scholarships, which will be awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Congratulations to the following students!

Lucas Clevenger

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Amelia Croney

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Garrett Crouch

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Ryan Dawson

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Jacob Dong

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Elise Froehler

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Luke Haws

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Adam Jaser

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Taiga Koyama

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Charlotte Landman

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Clara Beth Lee

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Linden Martin

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Kate Mize

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Arjun Nayagadurai

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Amy Park

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Trishita Paul

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Ava Rice

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Ali Sidiqyar

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Brodie Spillane

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Davis Veazey

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Robert Walch

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Grace Walter

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Brooks Wheeler

Brentwood High

Brentwood High Tyler Tapperson

Centennial High

Centennial High Jason Bowles

Franklin High

Franklin High Sylvia Brekke

Franklin High

Franklin High Caden Bridges

Franklin High

Franklin High Caden Campbell

Franklin High

Franklin High Coleman Clemmons

Franklin High

Franklin High Chip Davis

Franklin High

Franklin High Vasilios Ekimogloy

Franklin High

Franklin High Jade Horne

Franklin High

Franklin High Wesley Jordan

Franklin High

Franklin High Abigail Kabagambe

Franklin High

Franklin High Jackson McDonald

Franklin High

Franklin High Hannah Whitfield

Franklin High

Franklin High Jonathan Zink

Franklin High

Franklin High Andrew Chatterton

Independence High

Independence High Carmen Onusaitis

Independence High

Independence High Weston Ragan

Indpendence High

Indpendence High Kiran Rao

Independence High

Independence High Elijah Sower

Independence High

Independence High Patrick Whitlow

Independence High

Independence High Albin Brejeon

Nolensville High

Nolensville High Stephen Job

Nolensville High

Nolensville High Annabelle Mullenix

Nolensville High

Nolensville High Michael Tadrous

Nolensville High

Nolensville High Meghan Wallace

Nolensville High

Nolensville High Evan Ingmire

Page High

Page High Mary Peck

Page High

Page High Daniel Pontow

Page High

Page High Aarnav Mrida Varanasi

Page High

Page High Minjae Bae

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High John Beck

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Christina Chen

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High John Coggin

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Aarush Desai

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Patrick Fiechtl

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Jackson Gardzina

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Grace Helou

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Yuti Kale

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Aayush Kumar

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Margaret MacGurn

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Sophie McAtee

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Jack Meyer

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Naman Mukerji

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Sneha Mukku

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Riya Nanda

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Christina Qi

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Malvika Rao

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Saisarath Ravilla

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Madeline Schaefer

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Camden Walker

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Molly Walker

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Sophia Wang

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Tanmay Neema

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Ria Yesare

Ravenwood High

Ravenwood High Jack Stinson

Summit High

Summit High Drew Wittekind

Summit High