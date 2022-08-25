WCS 2022 Volleyball Season Underway

The 2022 volleyball season is underway, and teams around the district are competing on the court.

Photos by WCS 1 of 4

Take a look at the photos above to see snapshots from the August 17 junior varsity game between Franklin and Summit high schools and the game between Grassland and Thompson’s Station middle schools’ sixth-grade teams. More Photos

“GMS Lady Generals volleyball has been working hard, and they have made great strides to improve passing and serving,” said GMS coach Holly Hoover. “I am so blessed to have so many talented girls this year, and I am looking forward to watching them grow in the sport of volleyball.”

MORE SCHOOL NEWS