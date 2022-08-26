WCS 2022 Middle School Tennis Season Underway

The middle school tennis season has begun, and Brentwood and Woodland middle schools met at Crockett Park for their first matches Thursday, August 18. More Photos!

The BMS boys’ team defeated WMS four matches to one, and the WMS girls’ team finished the evening with a victory over BMS three matches to two. To take each match, players had to win eight sets against their opponents, unless a tiebreaker was needed.

“I am so proud of how we played, being that this was our first match of the season,” said Brentwood Middle tennis coach Kristen Young. “This was some of the doubles teams’ first matches to play together, and they communicated so well on the court. We have areas to improve and grow, but I look forward to working with everyone and watching our teams throughout this season.”

