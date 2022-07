WCS 2022-23 School Bell Times, Late Start and Early Release

The 2022-23 school year will begin with a half-day for students in first through twelfth grades on Friday, August 5. The first full day is Monday, August 8.

Your child’s school start and end times may have changed, especially if you have an elementary school student.

Elementary school start times will begin seven minutes earlier than last year to accommodate the new Early Release Days, which the School Board approved at its June 20 meeting.

A full calendar and list of Late Start and Early Release days is available on the WCS website. Start and end times, as well as Early Release and Late Start times, are listed below. Half-day dismissal times are also listed.