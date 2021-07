WCS 2021-22 School Start and End Times

Williamson County Schools students will begin the 2021-22 school year with a half day on Friday, August 6.

Start and end times are the same as the previous year. Times for each school, including WCS Online schools, are listed below, as are Late Start Day and half-day dismissal times. Elementary schools do not participate in Late Start Days.

A full calendar and a list of Late Start Days is available on the WCS Calendar page.

Elementary School Start & End Times

School Start Time Dismissal Time Half-Day Dismissal* Allendale Elementary 8:45 am 3:45 pm 12:20 pm Bethesda Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Chapman’s Retreat Elementary 8:45 am 3:45 pm 12:20 pm Clovercroft Elementay 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm College Grove Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Creekside Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Crockett Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Edmondson Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Fairview Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Grassland Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Heritage Elementary 8:45 am 3:45 pm 12:20 pm Hillsboro School 8:30 am 3:37 pm 12:05 pm Hunters Bend Elementary 8:45 am 3:45 pm 12:20 pm Jordan Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Kenrose Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Lipscomb Elementary 8:45 am 3:45 pm 12:20 pm Longview Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Mill Creek Elementary 8:45 am 3:45 pm 12:20 pm Nolensville Elementary 8:45 am 3:45 pm 12:20 pm Oak View Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Pearre Creek Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Scales Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Sunset Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Thompson’s Station Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Trinity Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm Walnut Grove Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm WCS Online K-8 (Grades K-5) 8:45 am 3:45 pm N/A Westwood Elementary 8:45 am 3:45 pm 12:20 pm Winstead Elementary 8:50 am 3:50 pm 12:25 pm