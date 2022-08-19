WCPR’s Star Bright Players to Hold Auditions for ‘Shrek the Musical’

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department’s youth theater group Star Bright Players will hold open auditions for their fall 2022 production, Shrek the Musical, on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek the Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. “Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.

“Shrek seemed like the perfect show for this fall because everyone loves this story and can relate to it on so many levels. All of the characters seem isolated in one way or another and are looking to belong,” said Shrek the Musical director Leslie Milstead. “Shrek ​addresses this human condition in a humorous way through characters we all love. We are looking forward to lots of laughter throughout the rehearsal period!”

Auditions for Shrek the Musical will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Freedom Middle School at 750 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. The production is open to ages 10-18. Star Bright Players will hold four performances from December 1, 2022 to December 3, 2022 at the Shelby Theatre at Freedom Middle School. The production will be directed by Leslie Milstead in her nineteenth year as director. To sign up for an audition timeslot and to find more information about audition materials, rehearsal schedule and video submissions, visit https://www.wcparksandrec.com/activities/children_s_theatre/the_starbright_players/auditions.php. Walk-ins who do not sign up for a timeslot are also welcome between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Star Bright Players is WCPR’s award-winning children’s theatre company, which produces two full scale musical productions each year and holds open auditions in February and September. Star Bright Players has been presenting full-scale productions accompanied by live musicians for over 25 years.

Shrek the Musical director Leslie Milstead said of the Star Bright program:

“Like Shrek, Star Bright has many layers. We, of course, are here to produce a quality

show. But as we work our way through the rehearsal period, we are honing skills for

both cast and crew – music, acting, story-telling, building, problem solving on all

levels. Probably most importantly we are giving our participants the opportunity to

become their best selves. They learn teamwork, responsibility, and empathy. We are

a family first and foremost.”

More information about the Star Bright Players can be found at

https://www.wcparksandrec.com/activities/children_s_theatre/the_star_bright_players.php