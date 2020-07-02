



The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is offering a variety of youth art, dance, general recreation and performing arts summer camps in July!

Art Camps

Several drawing, painting, journaling and mixed media camps for kids ages 7 and up are offered at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., including Acrylic Painting on Canvas, Color Wheels Nature Adventures, Art Journaling and Mindfulness, Mixed Media – A Little Positivity Art Camp and Mixed Media – A Christmas in July Workshop. Camp and workshop dates, times and costs vary.

Dance Camps

WCPR’s Rhythm and Spirit Dance Program offers a series of Ballet and “Rewind” (dancing to the music of the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s) mini camps for kids ages 3 and up at recreation facilities in Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill the week of July 13-16. Camp themes and times vary by location.

General Recreation Camps

Kids, ages 8-13 can refine their Minecraft or cooking skills with one of our Parker Anderson Enrichment camps offered at the Williamson County Enrichment Center July 6-10. Each camp can be registered for individually or in combination to provide a full day of entertainment.

Performing Arts Camps

From princess to super hero training academies; to camps to improve basic acting, choreography, improv and auditioning skills, WCPR will offer a variety of performing arts camps for young actors ages 4 and up at the Williamson County Enrichment Center. Camp dates and times vary.

Advanced registration is required for all summer camp programs, and class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements. For a detailed list of summer camp options and to register, visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Activities” tab.



