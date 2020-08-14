WCPR Outdoor Pools and Splash Park Begin Modified Hours

Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s (WCPR) two splash parks and four outdoor pools began a new operating schedule on August 10.

Due to the return of school and decreased availability of lifeguard staff, hours of operation for the Brentwood and Franklin Splash Parks will be:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.to 12 p.m. (enter through building front entrance),

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (weekend entrance through the outdoor pool/splash park gate); weather permitting.

Hour of operation for outdoor pools in Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill will be:

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; weather permitting.

Modified hours will continue through Sunday, September 6. All WCPR splash parks and outdoor pools will be open on Labor Day, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

General admission is $4 for adult swimmers, $2 for seniors (ages 55 and older) and youth (ages 3-17). Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free. All pools and splash parks are open to the public. Attendance capacity is limited due to social distancing requirements.

For more information visit www.wcparksandrec.com. For more information about the Brentwood Splash Park, 920 Heritage Way, call (615) 370-3471, ext. 2122. For the Fairview Outdoor Pool, 2714 Fairview Blvd., call (615) 799-9331, ext. 2310. For the Franklin Outdoor Pool and Splash Park, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., call (615) 790-5719, ext. 2026. For the Longview Outdoor Pool in Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr., call (615) 302-0971, ext. 2222. For the Nolensville Outdoor Pool, 7250 Nolensville Rd., call (615) 786-0200, ext. 2410.