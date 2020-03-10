Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is now accepting donated items for tornado victims in Middle Tennessee at their six main recreation centers. A suggested list of needed items include: baby food, diapers, wipes, socks, undergarments, personal hygiene items, trash bags, work gloves, batteries and flashlights. The donations may be dropped off at the designated area of the lobby in each facility through Sunday, March 15.

WCPR’s six main recreation centers include: Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Avenue, Franklin; Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin;

Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex, 920 Heritage Way, Brentwood; Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill; and Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.

Collected items will be donated to Community Resource Center (CRC). CRC serves more than 90 nonprofit agencies, providing new household goods, bedding, kitchenware, cleaning supplies, clothing and personal hygiene items.