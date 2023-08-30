WCPR Children’s Theatre to Hold Auditions for A Christmas Carol and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department’s youth theater groups, the Star Bright Players and Stars to the East, will hold open auditions in September for productions of A Christmas Carol and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

The Star Bright Players’ Fall 2023 production will be A Christmas Carol, the spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most well-known story, adapted by Broadway heavy hitters Alan Menken (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island). Rehearsals will be held at the Williamson County Enrichment Center at 110 Everbright Avenue in Franklin on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting September 20, 2023.

There will be two additional Saturday rehearsals from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex at 1120 Hillsboro Road on October 21 and October 28, 2023. Six performances will take place over two weekends this holiday season: December 1 – 3, 2023 and December 8 – 9, 2023 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at 112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Auditions for A Christmas Carol will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex. If necessary, callbacks will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center. The production is open to ages 10 through 18. Auditions will consist of a vocal performance, script monologues and a group dance audition. To sign up for an audition time slot and to find more information about audition materials, video submissions and more visit https://www.wcparksandrec.com/activities/children_s_theatre/the_starbright_players/auditions.php.

WCPR Children’s Theatre’s brand new performance group, Stars to the East, will mount The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical as its first production in January 2024. With a book by Joe Tracz and Music and Lyrics by Rob Rokicki, this dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling book opened on Broadway in 2019. Rehearsals will be held primarily at the College Grove Artsitorium at 8601 Horton Highway, College Grove, TN 37046, with additional rehearsals at the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville at 7250 Nolensville Road. Rehearsals will take place on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. beginning Monday, October 16, 2023. Four performances will take place January 19 – 21, 2024 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center.

Auditions for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville. If necessary, callbacks will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the same location. This production is open to ages 12 through 18. To sign up for an audition time slot and to find more information about audition materials, video submissions and more visit https://www.wcparksandrec.com/activities/children_s_theatre/the_starbright_players/auditions.php.