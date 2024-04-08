WCPR Children’s Theatre Offers 2024 Summer Camps and Programs for All Ages

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and WCPR Children’s Theatre are excited to offer a variety of performing arts summer camps and productions for ages 4.5 to 18 during summer of 2024.

Little Stars Beach Party Camp: WCPR Children’s Theatre’s popular weekly musical theatre class for young performers has a summer camp option with a Beach theme for 2024. Campers will learn songs, put dance movements to them, learn lines, and present it to family and friends in a showcase on the last day of each camp session.

Little Stars Beach Party Camp is open to ages 4.5 to 8 and instructed by Ashley Taft. The cost to participate is $150 per camper, plus a $15 supply fee to be paid directly to the instructor on the first day of camp.

Little Stars Beach Party Camp is available at four locations:

College Grove Artsitorium at 8601 Horton Highway in College Grove

June 10 to 14, 2024

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Williamson County Recreation Complex at 7250 Nolensville Road in Nolensville

June 10 to 14, 2024

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Williamson County Enrichment Center at 110 Everbright Avenue in Franklin

June 24 to 28, 2024

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Longview Recreation Center at 2909 Commonwealth Drive in Spring Hill

June 24 to 28, 2024

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

STAR Program Seussical KIDS Summer Intensive: The STAR Program is offering the opportunity to be a part of production of Seussical KIDS – all learned in two weeks of camp! The two week camp is capped off with two performances at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Seussical KIDS Summer Intensive will run from May 28 to June 7, 2024. Week one will be held at the Williamson County Enrichment Center from 9:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; Week two will be held at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. This intensive is open to ages 7 to 12 and instructed by Ashley Taft. The cost to participate is $375 per child, plus a $25 supply fee to be paid directly to the instructor on the first day of the intensive.

Camp Broadway: Campers will spend the week learning and performing some of the biggest show-stopping songs and scenes from Broadway plays. Kids in this one-week program will sing, dance, act, and create! This camp is intended for those who are just beginning to explore their interest in theatre or those who are more experienced in Musical Theatre. This fun-filled week consists of singing, dancing, creating skits, and theatre games and crafts, all while preparing a revue performance for family on the final day of camp.

Camp Broadway is open to ages 8 to 12 and instructed by Ashley Taft. The cost to participate is $250 per camper, plus a $20 supply fee to be paid directly to the instructor on the first day of camp.

Camp Broadway is available at two locations:

Franklin Recreation Complex at 1120 Hillsboro Road in Franklin

June 17 to 21, 2024

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Williamson County Recreation Complex in Nolensville

July 22 to 26, 2024

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Rising Stars 13 Audition-Based Summer Intensive: For the summer of 2024, the Rising Stars production will be 13, a hilarious, coming-of-age musical about discovering that “cool” is sometimes where we least expect it. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County) 13 is a musical about fitting in – and standing out!

The 13 Summer Intensive rehearse from July 8 to 19, 2024, with three performances July 20 to 21, 2024. This intensive is open to ages 10 to 14, and the director is Blandina Vergara-Cruz. The cost to participate is $400 per child. Auditions for this production will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2024 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Franklin Recreation Complex. Auditions will consist of a vocal performance, line reading from the script and a group dance audition. If necessary, callbacks will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Improv Camp: This fun teen camp is full of theater games and creativity! Improvisation is defined as making up a scene or story without a script or any prior planning. Create scenes and characters from your imagination. Work on your skills of interpretation and storytelling. Play games to understand parts of the stage, the steps of storytelling, theater rules and cooperation. This camp will culminate in a showcase for friends and family on the final day of camp. Camp will run from June 10 to 14, 2024 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily with the final showcase on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Improv Camp is open to ages 12 to 18 and instructed by Tyler Worden. The cost to participate is $225 per camper.

Musical Theatre Cabaret Camp: Campers will spend time honing their skills in singing and acting in musical theatre productions in this camp designed for teens. Campers will have an opportunity to work on chosen songs and musical theatre scenes with an experienced theatre director to gain strength and confidence in their voices and work together to create a showcase presented to friends and family on the final day of camp. Camp will be held from July 22 to July 26, 2024 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with the final showcase on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Musical Theatre Cabaret Camp is open to ages 12 to 18 and instructed by Jenae Chuor. The cost to participate is $225, plus a $20 supply fee to be paid directly to the instructor on the first day of camp.

Straight to the Stars 2024 production She Kills Monsters: For the summer of 2024, the Straight to the Stars production will be She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen. Straight to the Stars produces an audition-based straight (non-musical) play starring High School actors (rising freshmen through graduating seniors) during the summer. She Kills Monsters tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. This production will not only offer acting opportunities, but opportunities in puppetry and stage combat.

She Kills Monsters will rehearse June 17 through August 1, 2024 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center. Mandatory tech rehearsals will take place August 5 to 8, 2024 from 4:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center. Two performances will be held August 9 and 10, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center.

This production is open to rising 9th graders through graduating 12th graders and is directed by Deidra Alexander. The cost to participate is $150 per cast member. Opportunities are also available on the production crew working backstage or on hair and makeup. The crew fee is $40. Auditions for She Kills Monsters will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center. Callbacks will be Monday, April 22, 2024 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Registration for all summer camps and auditions is now open. Limited spots remain for the Seussical KIDS Summer Intensive and Camp Broadway.

For more information or to register for summer camps and activities, visit https://www.wcparksandrec.com/activities/children_s_theatre/classes_camps_and_workshops.php

For more information about upcoming auditions, visit https://www.wcparksandrec.com/activities/children_s_theatre/the_starbright_players/auditions.php