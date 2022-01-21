WCPAC to Host Chattanooga Ballet

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to welcome Chattanooga Ballet to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3 p.m.

In a performance titled ART / motion, Chattanooga Ballet will present its professional company for an afternoon of classical and contemporary works. Choreographed by notable up-and-coming national artists, including Alia Kache and Emilia Sandoval, the performance will have something for all fans of dance. In line with Chattanooga Ballet’s vision to facilitate accessibility to world class dance, the company is excited to share its

dancers, their talents and new work.

The performance will be held Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3 p.m at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17.00 for seniors (55 +) and children under 12 when purchased in advance. Tickets purchased at the door will be $23 for adults and $20 for seniors and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at www.wcpactn.com.