WCAR Leads Successful Collection Drive in November with GraceWorks

The Williamson County Association of REALTORS® is proud to announce the successful completion of its recent collection drive conducted throughout the month of November. WCAR’s Community Outreach Task Force partnered with GraceWorks, a charitable organization in Franklin, TN to support the local community by gathering essential food and hygiene products for those in need.

During the month-long campaign, collection boxes were placed at various brokerage offices as well as at WCAR. The response from the REALTOR® membership and partners was overwhelming, resulting in the collection of an impressive 550 pounds of food and hygiene products. Additionally, the generous contributions from the community allowed for the purchase of an additional 6 carts of food, further amplifying the impact of this initiative.

Through the collaborative efforts of WCAR and its community, the collection drive has made a significant difference in addressing the urgent needs of individuals and families facing food insecurity. The donated items and funds will be allocated by Grace Works to reach those who are most in need during these challenging times.

The Community Outreach Task Force expresses its sincere gratitude to all the individuals, brokerage offices, and partners who contributed to the success of this collection drive. Their compassion and generosity have made a tangible difference in the lives of many within the community.

WCAR remains committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves. Through initiatives like this collection drive with GraceWorks, WCAR and the Community Outreach Task Force continues to demonstrate its dedication to corporate social responsibility and its mission to better the local community here in Williamson County.