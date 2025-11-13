WCAC to Collect Stuffed Animals for Patients at Children’s Hospital

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) wants as many animals as people can bring; stuffed animals, that is. The animal center is collecting stuffed animals through December 12 and will deliver them to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center just in time for Christmas.

A collection station is located inside the Adoption entrance of the shelter and all are welcome to contribute. Out of concern for safety of their patients, the hospital will only accept new stuffed animals; small and medium sizes are preferred.

Stuffed animals reduce anxiety and provide distraction during uncomfortable procedures according to Rachel Caudle, Williamson Health Foundation’s Annual Giving Manager. “The Foundation accepts donations from the community and gives them to our Child Life Specialist who helps children and their families cope with stress,” said Caudle. “The specialist uses education, play and emotional support to focus on a child’s psychosocial well-being and developmental needs during hospitalization and treatment.”

Drop off donations during hours that WCAC is open to the public: Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; and closed Sundays. Hours may vary due to holidays or special events. The center is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin.

