Waves Inc. Announces New Development Director

Waves, Inc., an organization dedicated to empowering individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to progress toward their full potential, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jacob Goings as its new Development Director. With an impressive background in fundraising and nonprofit management, Jacob will spearhead the upcoming 3rd Annual Brews & Grooves Fundraising event for Waves, Inc being held at Eastern Flank, Franklin TN on Sept 19th.

“We are excited to welcome Jacob Goings to our team,” said Staci Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Waves, Inc. “Jacob brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to our mission. We believe his leadership will significantly impact our ability to serve the community.”

Jacob joins Waves, Inc. after successfully cultivating philanthropic relationships and fundraising campaigns. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Educational and Behavioral Sciences, and has a proven track record of building relationships with donors and stakeholders.

In addition to this exciting leadership change, we invite the community to join us for our upcoming Brews & Grooves Fundraising Event on September 19th at Eastern Flank in Franklin, TN. This event promises an evening filled with great music, local brews, and the opportunity to support Waves, Inc.’s mission. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit our Early Learning and Adult Services Programs.

“Brews & Grooves is not just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of our community and the vital work we do together,” stated Jacob Goings. “I look forward to seeing our community come together for this event and sharing our vision for the future.”

Join us for an unforgettable evening and help us make a difference in the lives of those we serve. For more details about the event and to purchase tickets, please visit https://wavesinc.com/events/.

