Waverly Strong: A Benefit Concert to Take Place at City Winery

By
Press Release
-
Waverly Strong
photo from Waverly Strong

In response to the catastrophic flooding that hit Waverly, Tenn., producer Jeremy Vaughn, in conjunction with the United Way of Humphreys County, has organized Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief.

The concert will be held on Tuesday, September 7 at 7 p.m. CT at City Winery Nashville and will also be live-streamed by Mandolin Productions. The all-star lineup will include Billy Ray Cyrus, Dennis Quaid, Meghan Linsey, James Otto, Eric Paslay, Sarah Potenza, Anthony Nunziata, Blessing Offor, Drew Baldridge, Jacob Bryant, Tigirlily and many more.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

The two-hour-long benefit concert will feature a cadre of Nashville and Hollywood celebrities giving inspirational performances and passionate speeches to raise funds for the survivors and victims of the flooding that devastated Waverly.

United Way of Humphreys County will distribute 100% of the proceeds to the survivors and families of the victims. The concert will also be streamed live across all digital platforms allowing viewers to donate from their homes. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the United Way of Humphreys County by texting FLOODRELIEF to 269-89.

The concert will also include video messages from NBC’s “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz and more to help raise funds for community relief.

Waverly is the hometown of Vaughn who noted, “Waiting over 24 hours to find out if my family was safe was terrifying. I’m grateful that my mom and the rest of my family are safe, but I know there are so many who were not as lucky. Now is the time for all of us to come together and give all we can to help build back ‘Waverly Strong.’”

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here