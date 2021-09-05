Waverly Strong: A Benefit Concert to Take Place at City Winery

In response to the catastrophic flooding that hit Waverly, Tenn., producer Jeremy Vaughn, in conjunction with the United Way of Humphreys County, has organized Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief.

The concert will be held on Tuesday, September 7 at 7 p.m. CT at City Winery Nashville and will also be live-streamed by Mandolin Productions. The all-star lineup will include Billy Ray Cyrus, Dennis Quaid, Meghan Linsey, James Otto, Eric Paslay, Sarah Potenza, Anthony Nunziata, Blessing Offor, Drew Baldridge, Jacob Bryant, Tigirlily and many more.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

The two-hour-long benefit concert will feature a cadre of Nashville and Hollywood celebrities giving inspirational performances and passionate speeches to raise funds for the survivors and victims of the flooding that devastated Waverly.

United Way of Humphreys County will distribute 100% of the proceeds to the survivors and families of the victims. The concert will also be streamed live across all digital platforms allowing viewers to donate from their homes. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the United Way of Humphreys County by texting FLOODRELIEF to 269-89.

The concert will also include video messages from NBC’s “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz and more to help raise funds for community relief.

Waverly is the hometown of Vaughn who noted, “Waiting over 24 hours to find out if my family was safe was terrifying. I’m grateful that my mom and the rest of my family are safe, but I know there are so many who were not as lucky. Now is the time for all of us to come together and give all we can to help build back ‘Waverly Strong.’”