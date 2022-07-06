Waterstone Mortgage Opens New Branch in Franklin

David Gatheridge will lead the newest branch for Waterstone Mortgage’s East Division in Franklin, Tennessee.

National mortgage lender, Waterstone Mortgage Corporation is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch at 3401 Mallory Lane, Suite 100, in Franklin, led by Sales Manager David Gatheridge. Gatheridge has 25 years of experience in the mortgage lending and financial services industries and is a Certified Mortgage Advisor (CMA).

When choosing to join Waterstone Mortgage, he was drawn to several of the company’s offerings.

“Products, competitive rates, and a very high level of support for my team are paramount to our success here locally,” said Gatheridge. “But the biggest reason I joined was due to the leadership at the top – they are ultra-sensitive and responsive to what we go through at the branch, which is how they drive growth for the organization.” Gatheridge also believes that the greater Franklin area is an ideal place to purchase a home. “Franklin is like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life. Williamson County has attracted people from all over the state,” he said. “The local government has done an excellent job of preserving the history of Franklin since its establishment in 1799. It has a beautiful historic district, great shopping and dining options, and many Fortune 500 companies and even Fortune 100 companies that have relocated their headquarters here.” Through Waterstone Mortgage, Gatheridge and his team will offer a variety of loan programs, including the Single Loan Close Construction program, no-down-payment medical professional options, the no-down-payment Wealth Building Loan, and much more. The lender also offers a Platinum Credit Approval option, as well as a “Lock & Shop” program for homebuyers.

About Waterstone Mortgage Corporation:

Waterstone Mortgage Corporation is an innovative, strong, and forward-thinking company that has maintained a reputation as an elite mortgage lender for more than two decades. The company’s mission is to streamline the mortgage process via innovative technology, unique loan products, and effective communication – which gives their customers a clear path to homeownership. Waterstone Mortgage focuses primarily on purchase loans, and offers a variety of home loan programs, Waterstone Mortgage Opens New Branch in Franklin, Tennessee 2 of 2 including conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA loans; along with several no- and low-down-payment options and many specialty programs for medical professionals, first-time homebuyers, and more. Founded in 2000, the company lends in 48 states.

In 2021, Waterstone Mortgage helped more than 17,000 individuals and families achieve their homeownership goals. The company has been named to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s “Top Workplaces” list; the Milwaukee Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” list; National Mortgage Professional Magazine’s “Most Loved Mortgage Employers;” Mortgage Executive Magazine’s “Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America;” MReport’s “Top 25 Companies to Work For;” and Scotsman Guide’s “Top Mortgage Lenders.” Waterstone Mortgage was ranked as the #2 company in Mortgage Executive Magazine’s “Top 50 Mortgage Companies to Work For” in 2018 and is a threetime ICE Mortgage Technology (formerly Ellie Mae) Hall of Fame Award winner.

Headquartered in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Waterstone Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of WaterStone Bank SSB, which, in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF). To learn more about Waterstone Mortgage, visit www.WaterstoneMortgage.com.