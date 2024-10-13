Water Quality Grant Proposals Now Accepted

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is accepting grant proposals for projects that will help improve water quality by reducing nonpoint source (NPS) pollution in the state.

“This cost share funding is a direct investment in improving water quality across Tennessee,” said Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. “By supporting projects that reduce pollutants in our natural water sources, we’re not only protecting the environment but also promoting the health of people and wildlife. Our focus is on watershed restoration and raising awareness about nonpoint source pollution.”

Nonpoint source (NPS) pollution includes a variety of contaminants, such as sediment, urban runoff, excess fertilizers, pesticides, chemicals, and other pollutants that can affect both surface and groundwater.

Eligible applicants include local governments, regional agencies, soil and water conservation districts, state universities, and nonprofit organizations. The submission deadline is December 2, 2024.

This federal grant supports the implementation of Best Management Practices (BMPs) to combat NPS pollution, along with efforts in training, education, and water quality monitoring. Grant program priorities, incentives and evaluation criteria can be found online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/agriculture/documents/landwaterstewardship/fy-2025/FY2025%20319%20RFP.pdf.

Contact Dr. Sam Marshall at 615-837-5306 or [email protected] with questions.

The Nonpoint Source Program was created in 1987 as part of the Clean Water Act. TDA’s Land and Water Stewardship Section manages the Tennessee NPS Program on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

