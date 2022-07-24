Watch Thompson’s Station Teen on American Ninja Warrior

Thompson’s Station teen Elijah Browning appeared on American Ninja Warrior Season 14 this week, making it through the first round.

Elijah will appear on American Ninja Warriors on Monday, July 25th, for the semi-finals round. A watch party will be held at Overcome the World Obstacle Academy, located at 928 N Ellington Parkway, Lewisburg. The event is free and will begin at 7 pm, and it’s also your chance to meet Elijah “The Boss” during the watch party.

Elijah has been intrigued by Ninja Warrior since he was five years old when he first saw the Japanese version Sasuke on YouTube.

Fast forward to age nine where he met Franklin resident and former Ninja Warrior, Travis Rosen, at a surprise breakfast that fueled his interest in competing. Then at age 10, he began training with Rosen at Let it Shine which led to Elijah competing in National Ninja Warrior Leagues all over the country. In 2019, he won a championship title at the State Games of America.

During COVID, the Browning family would host Backyard Ninja Warrior competitions where they would have a crowd of a couple of hundred people, stated David Browning, Elijah’s father.

Watch Elijah’s performance from last performance below.

