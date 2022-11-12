Watch the Season 5 Premiere of ‘Yellowstone’ at The Mulehouse in Columbia

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from YouTube

Finally! The wait is over and the hit TV series ‘Yellowstone’ is back. The Mulehouse, located at 812 S High Street in Columbia, is hosting a watch party for 21+ on the big screen.

The event is free, there will be snacks and cocktails available for purchase.

Be there at 6:30pm for a Season 4 discussion, then Season 5 begins at 7pm.

Season 4 left us with so many cliffhangers. In a trailer preview of Season 5, it shows John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) taking the oath to become the Governor. What follows is clips of chaos with the words- “power has a price.”

Yellowstone was the number one series in 2021 with 11 million viewers. Take a look at the trailer below.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: November 12, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here