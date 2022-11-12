Watch the Season 5 Premiere of ‘Yellowstone’ at The Mulehouse in Columbia

Finally! The wait is over and the hit TV series ‘Yellowstone’ is back. The Mulehouse, located at 812 S High Street in Columbia, is hosting a watch party for 21+ on the big screen.

The event is free, there will be snacks and cocktails available for purchase.

Be there at 6:30pm for a Season 4 discussion, then Season 5 begins at 7pm.

Season 4 left us with so many cliffhangers. In a trailer preview of Season 5, it shows John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) taking the oath to become the Governor. What follows is clips of chaos with the words- “power has a price.”

Yellowstone was the number one series in 2021 with 11 million viewers. Take a look at the trailer below.