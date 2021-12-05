Watch Ravenwood High Choirs, Orchestras in Action

The Ravenwood High choirs and orchestras are joining forces for their Winter Concert Monday, December 6, at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the performance will feature nearly 200 student musicians. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

“We’re very excited to be offering the collaboration and hope to have a full house for this performance,” said RHS chorus teacher Rose Hellmers. “You don’t want to miss this, so please come out and support your RHS musicians.”

Brentwood United Methodist Church is located at 309 Franklin Road in Brentwood.