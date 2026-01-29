Watch NES Press Conference Live at 2:30 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Electric Service (NES) is hosting a press conference at 2:30 PM on January 29, 2026, to provide an update on restoration efforts following widespread outage events that occurred across the utility’s service area following historic winter storm Fern.

Teresa Broyles-Aplin, President and CEO of NES, and Brent Baker, Chief Operations Officer at NES, will provide the latest information regarding the utility’s progress on restoring power to customers.

WHO: Nashville Electric Service

Teresa Broyles-Aplin, President and CEO

Brent Baker, Chief Operations Officer

