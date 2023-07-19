Watch Lukas Nelson’s Latest Music Video Filmed in Hendersonville



Lukas Nelson, son of icon Willie Nelson, just released a new music video – “Alcohallelujah,” filmed in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville Parks and Recreation shared on social media, ”Reason #1,0567,987 that are City of Hendersonville, TN is the coolest…. Lukas Nelson (yes Willie’s son) and some folks dressed as nuns were recently seen at our Volleyball Courts…and now we can say why!”

They continued, “Congratulations to Lukas and his band The Promise of the Real on a tremendous new album that comes out TODAY. Thanks for stopping by our Parks! See ya soon!”

“Alcohallelujah” is from Nelson’s highly anticipated new album, Sticks and Stones, which released July 14 via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers. On the album, “More Than Friends,” features CMA and ACM Award-winning artist, Lainey Wilson. Of the collaboration, which recently reached #1 at Americana Radio and is currently top 5 at Texas Radio.

Nelson held an album release party in Nashville last week in celebration of the new album. In a statement, Nelson shared about the new album, “This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band’s talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist.”