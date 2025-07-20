Watch Local Pitmaster Pat Martin in TV Series ‘Life of Fire’

Life of Fire, with renowned pitmaster Pat Martin, is now airing its second season on Outdoor Channel every Tuesday.

The Outdoor Channel shared that season two leads viewers across the country on a mouthwatering tour of flavor, fire, and heritage. The first episode begins with Martin visiting his close friend, Wayne Mueller, the third-generation pitmaster of the legendary Louis Mueller’s BBQ, where they reveal the secrets behind Mueller’s famous “dino” beef ribs. From there, the adventure continues with fun stories and savory meals, including a spearfishing escapade in Destin, Fla., with award-winning chef Adam Evans and quail hunting and grilling with chef Jason Stanhope in Charleston, S.C.

“I’m honored to continue sharing this life and these traditions with the fans of ‘Life of Fire,’” said host Pat Martin in a release. “This season, we’re not only celebrating the craft of cooking over coals and flames but also spotlighting the incredible people and diverse cultures that keep this connection to fire alive. Every dish has a story, and every fire brings us closer to our roots.”

Martin released his debut book, Life of Fire: Mastering the Arts of Pit-Cooked Barbecue, The Grill, and The Smokehouse (Clarkson Potter), in 2022. You can visit Martin’s restaurants in Nolensville, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, and Nashville. Find more information here.

