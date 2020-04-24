You can watch Joan Jett perform today, Friday, April 24 as she performs for Rolling Stone’s online music series called “In My Room.”

Tune in at 2pm central to watch Joan Jett here.

Rolling Stone’s “In My Room” Presented by Gibson is a special week-long series of music performances giving music fans the first-ever chance to make a charitable donation to support musicians worldwide and walk away with a piece of rock ‘n’ roll history.

You can watch “In My Room” Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET on Rolling Stone’s Instagram.

Previously, LUKAS NELSON performed a stunning acoustic set–on location in Austin– featuring fan favorites and songs from his new album NAKED GARDEN. LUKAS premiered the brand new song “Conversations” which was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the full set here.

Gibson Gives–the charitable arm of Gibson–and Rolling Stone are providing fans the chance to support the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund–offers immediate financial assistance to musicians, production crews, music industry creators–and take home an autographed artist guitar.

JOAN JETT, LUKAS NELSON and JAMES BAY limited-edition guitars are live at auction on CharityBuzz.com now through Friday, May 8, visit: http://www.charitybuzz.com/ RollingStoneGibsonHomeMadeMusi c.

JOAN JETT teamed with Gibson guitars to donate an autographed, limited-edition Gibson Joan Jett ES 339 Electric Guitar’ in Wine Red. Joan Jett’s ES 339 is thelast guitar made from Gibson’s Memphis hollow-body factory before it’s move to Nashville. This autographed guitar is one of 150 made worldwide. JAMES BAY’s ‘Epiphone 1966 Century Electric Guitar’ in Cherry and LUKAS NELSON’s’ ‘Gibson Les Paul Junior Electric Guitar’ in Vintage Sunburst both autographed by the artists, are now open for bidding, Here.