Watch Jake Owen Make His Acting Debut This Weekend

Country artist Jake Owen is making his acting debut this weekend.

“Our Friend” is based on a true story of the Teague family comprised of journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson), and their two daughters and how their lives are upended by Nicole’s heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer.

Via Instagram, Owen shared, “I’ve never been in a “movie” before so I won’t lie.. sitting down in front of Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, and Casey Affleck and acting like I knew what I was doing, was a bit of a challenge. I’ve always loved a good challenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial)

Owen went on to share about the movie. “Our Friend” follows how their lives of the Teagan family change when Nicole is diagnosed with cancer and Matt becomes the sole provider and caretaker for Nicole and the children. Then the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life-altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone expected.

The release date was Friday, Jan. 22, Owen shared, “Today is the day. I was very fortunate to be a part of such an incredible film with amazing talent and crew. “Our Friend” is out in theaters and on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, FandangoNOW. I’m really excited for you guys to see this true story of love, life, and FRIENDSHIP.”