Watch Chris Stapleton Perform National Anthem at The Big Game

By
Donna Vissman
-
Local country artist, Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem ahead of the big game on Sunday night.

After the presentation of the colors, Stapleton performed “The Star Spangled Banner” wearing all black minus his signature cowboy hat.

His bluesy recognizable voice brought a moving rendition of the song as players and coaches were seen becoming emotional shedding tears as he performed.

Stapleton is the third country artist to perform the national anthem. In 2022, Mickey Guyton performed and in 2021 Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performed.

You can see Stapleton at Nissan Stadium this summer with George Strait on July 28-29. Find tickets here. 

