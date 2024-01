A local Middle Tennessee resident caught an usual site on her video camera – an otter playing in the snow.

Thanks to Ann Shapiro for allowing us to share this video from Wilson County on Old Hickory Lake. She stated she often shares photos and videos of wildlife that she sees around her home. The video has been shared with other outlets receiving a total of almost 2 million views she stated.

