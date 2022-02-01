When, Where and Who to Watch in the 2022 Winter Olympics

When to Watch
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will officially start on Friday, February 4th at 5:30 AM with the opening ceremonies live on Peacock and NBC. The events will end on Sunday, February 20th. Curling, ice hockey and freestyle skiing starting Thursday, February 2nd and 3rd as NBC’s coverage will begin before the opening ceremony. You can view the full schedule of the Olympics events to find exact times.
Where to Watch
- Peacock
- NBC
- USA Network
- Olympic Channel
- Hulu+Live TV
- FuboTV
- SlingTV
Olympic Sports
- Alpine skiing
- Biathlon
- Bobsleigh
- Cross-country skiing
- Curling
- Figure skating
- Freestyle skiing
- Ice hockey
- Luge
- Nordic combined
- Short track speed skating
- Skeleton
- Ski jumping
- Snowboarding
- Speed skating
Who to Watch
- Snowboarding
- Jamie Anderson- The 31 year old California native is a two time Olympic gold winner. If she wins two more medals in these events she will be the first snowboarder with that many. The events will begin February 5th.
- Luge
- Summer Britcher- This will be her third Olympics she will compete in. She is the last athlete to win a World Cup for team USA in any sport. This event will begin February 7th.
- Long Track Speedskating
- Erin Jackson- She is the number one ranked speed skater in the world and first black woman to win the 500 meter race at the World Cup.
- Ice Hockey
- Hilary Knight- This is her fourth Olympic games she will compete in. She was on the 2018 gold medal team and sits in the top ranks in goals for Team USA. The first game will be against Finland on February 3rd.
- Freestyle Skiing
- David Wise- He is the two time defending halfpipe gold medalist and looks to defend that title.
- Alpine Skiing
- Mikaela Shiffrin- She is a two time gold medal winner in the 2014 and 2018 Olympic games. The women’s giant slalom contest will be February 7th.
- Nathan Chen, Figure Skating-Originally from Salt Lake City, Chen entered his first skating competition in 2003 at the age of 4. A three-time world champion, a 2018 Olympic bronze medal and an additional nine medals from several other skating competitions are what Nathan Chen brings to the 2022 Olympics.