Warren Haynes to Headline The Caverns

GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, producer, and Gov’t Mule front man Warren Haynes is hitting the road in February for his Winter of Warren Tour. The rare, intimate 11-date solo outing will stop locally in Pelham on Thursday, February 26 at The Caverns. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now here. The special stripped-down, two-set shows will find Haynes and his guitar exploring all aspects of his incredible catalog – including songs from Gov’t Mule, his solo recordings, and the Allman Brothers Band – playing hits and rarities as well as a wide variety of music that has inspired and influenced his acclaimed career. No shows will be the same!

Before embarking on his Winter of Warren 2026 Tour, Haynes is releasing a remixed and remastered version of his debut solo studio album, Tales of Ordinary Madness, this Friday, January 30th, via Megaforce Records. The new, expanded 12-track album, featuring one bonus song not included on the original, was produced by Chuck Leavell and co-produced by Haynes, remixed by Jim Scott at Plyrz Studios, and remastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound. Tales of Ordinary Madness includes the singles “Fire In The Kitchen” and “I’ll Be The One.”

With its 1993 release, Haynes introduced himself as a solo artist with an impressive collection of songs that perfectly balance his soulful songwriting and powerful guitar work, set against a diverse sound that blends the many styles that have influenced him, including rock, blues, and soul.

Haynes recently released The Whisper Sessions, a stripped-down companion album to his 2024 solo release, Million Voices Whisper. Both albums, available via Fantasy Records, were produced by Haynes and feature Warren’s longtime ABB bandmate Derek Trucks on multiple tracks. Hailed as his best album yet, Million Voices Whisper – Haynes’ fourth solo album and first solo release in nearly a decade – is a searing collection of soulful blues-rock. On the opposite end of the spectrum, The Whisper Sessions is an intimate compilation that peels back the layers to spotlight Haynes’ soulful voice, masterful guitar work, and the heartfelt storytelling at the core of his music.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email