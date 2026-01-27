Warming Shelters Open In Williamson County For Families Without Power

Residents across Williamson County who are still without electricity are being encouraged to take advantage of warming shelters now open in Fairview and Franklin.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says community partners are currently sheltering 33 people and seven pets in Fairview, along with 26 people in Franklin, with additional space available at both locations.

Deputies are offering transportation to and from the shelters for anyone who needs a ride. Residents can call the non-emergency dispatch line at 615-790-5550 to request assistance. Transportation back home will also be provided once power is restored.

Shelters are located at Fairview High School, 7200 Cumberland Drive in Fairview, and Franklin High School, 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin. Those heading to Franklin High School are asked to use the north entrance near the gymnasium.

Cats and dogs are accepted at this time. Animals must be leashed or kept in crates, and pet owners are asked to bring their own leashes and muzzles for nervous dogs.

Meals will be provided at both shelters, though residents are encouraged to bring snacks and drinks if possible. Officials are asking the public to share the information to help reach neighbors who may need assistance.

