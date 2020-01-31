You may know Papa C Pies in Brentwood for their mouth-watering pies, like their Ghiradelli chocolate pie or chess pie, but did you know they also sell savory pies?

Papa C Pies offers Chicken Pot Pie, Shepherd’s Pie and two Quiche options.

These items are available as a “take and bake” option or they can bake it for you for pickup “Hot & Fresh”, perfect for those days you don’t have time to prepare dinner. These are also great options if you’re having company – pick up a couple pies for a stress free meal!. Their chicken pot pie and shepherd’s pie are perfect for feeding a crowd and their quiches are a great item to have on hand for a filling meal anytime of the day!