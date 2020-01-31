You may know Papa C Pies in Brentwood for their mouth-watering pies, like their Ghiradelli chocolate pie or chess pie, but did you know they also sell savory pies?
Papa C Pies offers Chicken Pot Pie, Shepherd’s Pie and two Quiche options.
These items are available as a “take and bake” option or they can bake it for you for pickup “Hot & Fresh”, perfect for those days you don’t have time to prepare dinner. These are also great options if you’re having company – pick up a couple pies for a stress free meal!. Their chicken pot pie and shepherd’s pie are perfect for feeding a crowd and their quiches are a great item to have on hand for a filling meal anytime of the day!
1Chicken Pot Pie
Nothing says comfort like a Chicken Pot Pie. Made with delicious all white meat with carrots, green beans, corn, lima beans, in rich chicken stock and seasoned with rosemary, thyme, salt & pepper, all wrapped up in Papa C Pies’ signature light & flaky crust, this is truly the perfect meal!
Available sizes: 6″ and 9″ Deep Dish
2Shepherd’s Pie
For the Shepherd’s Pie, Papa C Pies uses 80% lean fresh ground beef, loads of vegetables (green beans, corn, lima beans, peas, carrots), and tops it off with mashed potatoes!
Available size: 9” Deep Dish
3Spinach Bacon Quiche
Thick cut bacon, fresh baby spinach, fresh grated Parmesan and 3-year aged Cabot Sharp Cheddar cheese help make this quiche simply delectable! It is available in 6″ and 9″ Deep Dish pans.
Available size: 9″ Deep Dish
4Sausage and Red Pepper Quiche
Here’s another great Quiche option – made with fresh ground sausage, roasted red pepper, fresh grated Parmesan and 3 year aged Cabot Sharp Cheddar cheese.
Available size: 9″ Deep Dish
Papa C Pies is located at:
99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)
Store hours:
Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm
Sat: 10am to 5pm
www.instagram.com/papacpies
www.facebook.com/papacpiesbakery
www.twitter.com/papacpies
