Warm, Indulgent Breakfast on a Cool Autumn Morning

As you wake up to the crisp temperatures of an autumn morning, you begin to search for the perfect breakfast to pair with that amazing first cup of coffee. You know you want something warm. A cold bowl of cereal just won’t cut it. A bagel is woefully insufficient. And you crave something scratch-made that goes beyond prepackaged food.

You want something indulgent, tasty, filling and – most of all – easy! Whether it’s a workday and you’re short on time or you have a leisurely weekend with no cooking and cleaning on the day’s agenda, we have a great solution. Maybe you didn’t know, but Papa C Pies does much more than dessert!

Buy Your Indulgent Autumn Breakfast Ahead of Time

Papa C Pies is more than sweet, dessert pies. And nothing will start your day off better than an amazing, indulgent breakfast you didn’t have to make. We offer three incredible options that reheat wonderfully.

If you’re looking for a sweet breakfast perfectly matched to the warm goodness of strong black coffee or something softer like a pumpkin spice coffee, you can’t go wrong with the Yeast Cinnamon Rolls. Scratch-made and yeast-risen, these indulgent treats take us five hours to make! For you, they take only minutes to heat (or not) and enjoy. Made with butter, brown sugar, real cinnamon and finished with a decadent cream cheese icing, these cinnamon rolls will start your day off right. (Available for shipping.)

For those who prefer a savory breakfast (or at least, something savory before the cinnamon roll) our quiches are perfect! Our Spinach and Bacon Quiche features fresh baby spinach, in-house-fried thick cut bacon and two different cheeses for a rich, flavorful delight. The Red Pepper and Sausage Quiche pairs roasted red peppers with fresh ground sausage, producing a scrumptious, stick-to-your-ribs breakfast. Both quiches are made with eggs, half-and-half and our always light and flaky crust. Pop one of these in the oven as you take your morning shower and voila! A perfect, indulgent breakfast is ready and waiting for you.

Let Papa C Pies take care of breakfast, while you take care of everything else the day holds. Perfect for hosting a brunch, preparing for work or heading out for a hike around the beautiful sights of Tennessee in the fall, these autumn breakfast treats with a perfect cup of coffee will indulge the senses and delight your day.

