Warby Parker to Open Store in Franklin

Warby Parker will open a new storefront in Franklin.

Located at McEwen Northside, the site is under construction. The Warby Parker website lists the address as 5001 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin.

No official opening date was given. Warby Parker has two other locations in the area, one inside The Mall at Green Hills and Villa Place. This will be the first location in Williamson County.

Warby Parker an eyeglass store known for affordable yet fashionable glasses. They offer eyewear for the whole family with kids and adult frames.

McEwen Northside is a mixed-use district in the center of Cool Springs. The development features 750,000 square feet of office space, 113,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, two hotels that total 310 keys, McEwen Northside apartments with 340 luxury units, and beautifully designed green spaces.