Warby Parker to Offer Free Eclipse Glasses in Stores

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Warby Parker

The North American solar eclipse is set for April 8, 2024, it’s a vision to behold but not one where you want to look at it directly.

Warby Parker, the eyeglass-wear company, wants to help you protect your eyes by offering free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses.

On their website, they shared, that the glasses would be available on April 1st in all stores. Stating, “Whether you’re getting a full view or a partial peek, our solar eclipse glasses allow you to safely view this celestial spectacle. Drop by anytime to pick up a pair. (We can provide up to two pairs per family, while supplies last.)”

If you don’t make it to the store before they run out, they will be offering an eclipse pinhole projector so you can safely view the eclipse.

There are three Warby Parker locations in the area- 5001 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin; 2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville; and 1207 Villa Drive, Nashville.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleRibbon Cutting: Higginbotham Insurance in Franklin
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here