Wanted Suspect Arrested in Nolensville

February 6, 2024 – On Monday, Feb. 5 at 1256pm, the NPD was alerted to a reported stole vehicle by a local License Plate Reader camera.

Despite a rattle can paint job to disguise the Chevrolet Tahoe, it was quickly located and stopped. The driver made a brief maneuver to evade. It didn’t work.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Our suspect was wanted for the theft of the vehicle, burglary and we found several items from the burglary inside the stolen Chevy. A sawed off shotgun was discovered in the vehicle.

The driver was wanted in two states on unrelated charges. The vehicle and property was returned to the owner.

Soirce: Nolensville PD