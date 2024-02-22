Wanted Men Consecutively Arrested in Separate Incidents In Mt. Juliet

February 22, 2024 – Two men wanted out of Williamson County were arrested on two separate incidents back-to-back Wednesday afternoon in Mt. Juliet.

A speeding violation on I-40 led to the apprehension of a 19-year-old male, from Nashville. He was wanted on 6 nationwide extradition, felony warrants out of Williamson County.

Moments later, a suspicious person investigation on Lebanon Rd near the county line led to the apprehension of a 61-year-old male, from Nashville. He was wanted on a nationwide extradition warrant out of Williamson County for a probation violation related to fraud.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department

