Wanted for Armed Robbery: Dakota O’Daniel

With the help of citizen tips, Franklin Police have identified 23-year-old Dakota O’Daniel as the gunman in the October 26 armed robbery of the S. Royal Oaks Blvd. Starbucks.

Officers located and impounded O’Daniel’s getaway vehicle, which belonged to his girlfriend, at a Hermitage apartment complex where the two had been staying. He, however, remains on the run.

O’Daniel is a convicted felon on probation and wanted for additional crimes in other cities. He is considered armed and dangerous and there is a cash reward being offered for information on his whereabouts. O’Daniel is 6’2″ with a slim build.

He may be driving a red Ford Fusion with a Tennessee license plate of 3W1 1S7. Call 9-1-1 if you see him.

Call Crime Stoppers with information: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip