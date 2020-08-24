Want to Avoid Being Smashed in the Head By Something Flying 100 MPH? Thought So.

Have you ever heard a hockey player be slammed into the plexiglass surrounding a rink?

It’s not a gentle noise.

According to the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine, body checking is the reported cause of between 45% and 86% of all hockey injuries.

Athletes can reach speeds of up to 30 MPH while skating. Pucks can travel as fast as 100 MPH. There’s not much room left for error.

If you or a family member are considering picking up hockey, the first step you should make is finding safe, protective equipment. Just like you’d want to talk to an expert when selecting a home security system, choosing hockey gear requires a professional consultation and shouldn’t be a guessing game.

Good news! At Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, there are several hockey experts on staff to outfit new players. We sat down with the store manager, Tyler Reichl, to talk about his hockey career and advice for rising hockey stars.

* * *

Tyler caught the bug young – he started skating at age three and was already wielding his first hockey stick by the time he was four. But hockey wasn’t his only focus for a while; he also played travel baseball, football, volleyball, and golf before high school.

After growing up near Chicago, he moved down to Fort Myers to play during college at Florida Gulf Coast University, where he graduated in 2018. Primarily, he played forward wings and center. Now that he’s settled into Nashville, he plays in an adult league at Ford Ice Center. You may even catch him dabbling in some street hockey from time to time to brush up on his shooting skills.

Even in the two years since he’s moved to Tennessee, Tyler has noticed an uptick in interest when it comes to playing hockey. He mentioned that one of the biggest challenges to growing the game’s popularity here in Nashville is the lack of local rinks available for practices.

The most common mistake Tyler sees new players make is trying to cut corners to save money on protective equipment. Although you don’t need to invest in top-of-the line gear right off the bat, he pointed out that safety gear is not the place to be frugal. At Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, you’ll find well-respected brands in both the new and used sections so that it’s possible to stay in budget without sacrificing protection. Ain’t nobody got time for a traumatic brain injury!

To players who are considering advancing within the sport, Tyler encourages them to remember it’s not all about the technique. After all, if you don’t truly love the game and enjoy gliding onto the ice, why bother? It’s not about brand-name equipment or flash, but instead working hard and enjoying the short time you’ll have to play the sport. He still misses his time playing in front of fans… hockey is certainly not a long-term gig.

And he’s still waiting for the day that a current or ex-Blackhawks player stops by the store to pick up some gear… 🤞🏼

* * *

Ready to gear up? Here’s a checklist of the equipment you’ll need to get started:

High-quality helmet Mouthguard Neck guard Shoulder pads Elbow pads Gloves Practice jersey Hockey sticks Hockey pants Jock Shin pads Hockey socks Comfortable skates, laces, and guards Equipment bag Practice pucks Hockey tape Squeeze water bottle

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

616-661-1107

Website: www.playitagainsportsbrentwood.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook: playitagainbrentwood

Instagram: brentwoodpias

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

