Do you want to keep your hard-earned money in your pocket? Then dispose of your trash properly!

Whether litter is intentional (throwing out an old coffee cup) or unintentional (a fast-food wrapper flies out the backseat window), Tennessee litter laws are clear – if you are a litter bug, you can face a fine of up to $2,500.

Keep your environment clean while avoiding a costly penalty. It’s a win/win!