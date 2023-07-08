Walmart will Maintain Pricing for School Supplies this Year

Walmart is announcing in-store and online enhancements just in time for the back-to-school season for customers in Middle Tennessee. This year, the retailer has made price investments to help fight inflation on the top items for teachers, implemented changes in stores to ensure back-to-school shopping is more inclusive for customers with disabilities and rolled out several ways for customers to support their teachers and schools throughout the school year.

*New* Shop this year’s school supplies at last year’s prices (for under $13!)

Saving money remains a top priority for customers, and Walmart is helping customers stretch their dollars further. This year’s back-to-school basket contains 14 of the most common classroom essentials found on school supply lists with a total cost of $12.94, the same price as last year. Those items include:

Pen + Gear Box of #2 pencils ($.47)

Pen + Gear Pocket folders ($.15)

Pen + Gear Glue sticks ($.25)

Pen + Gear Colored pencils ($.54)

Pen + Gear Highlighters ($.1.40)

Pen + Gear Wide Ruled Loose-Leaf paper ($.87)

Pen + Gear Scissors ($.74)

Pen + Gear Blue or Black pens ($.88)

Sterilite Plastic pencil box ($.97)

Pen + Gear Pink Erasers ($.47)

Pen + Gear Wide Ruled Composition Notebook ($.50)

Expo markers ($4.88)

Pen + Gear Wide ruled Spiral Notebook ($0.35)

Crayola crayons, 24 Count ($.50)

“As a mother of three, I know how exciting and sometimes chaotic preparing for the new school year can be, said Julie Barber, Executive Vice President, General Merchandise, Walmart U.S. “Holding prices steady for our customers is another way we’re helping to relieve some of the stress that comes with the back-to-school season.”

The low prices are available starting today in stores and online at walmart.com/back-to-school.

*New* Creating a more inclusive shopping experience

We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong. This year, Walmart is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment that’s more enjoyable for customers who live with sensory disabilities. Our sensory-friendly hours will take place Saturdays in July and throughout August from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in most stores. For areas that start school after Labor Day, those stores will begin July 22.

Digital tools and services make back-to-school a breeze

Walmart’s new Classroom Registry and other back-to-school digital tools make it easier and more personalized than ever for teachers and families to save money and for local communities to give back to their schools.

New* Classroom Registry: Teachers are expected to spend more than $800 of their own money on classroom supplies this year[1]. That’s why we’re excited to introduce our new Classroom Registry experience on Walmart.com and the Walmart App to assist educators in reducing their expenses for classroom supplies. This innovative tool features an all-new look and feel that makes it simple and easy for educators to plan, shop and share their classroom wish lists. Registries can easily be found by searching Walmart’s registry page by the teacher’s last name and state.

School Supply List: Walmart is again offering school supply lists curated by school districts and/or individual teachers to ensure their students have all the items needed for their individual classrooms for the upcoming school year. Simply type in zip code, select school, grade, and teacher, and add it all to your cart with a single tap.

*New* Spark Good School Registry and Round Up: Later this month, public and private schools can create a nonprofit account to begin receiving tax-deductible donations via Spark Good Registry and Round Up, allowing customers the opportunity to donate to their local schools year-round on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Whereas Classroom Registry is aimed at allowing customers to fill their teachers’ wish lists, Spark Good is aimed at enabling customers to support the needs of the entire school by rounding up to donate change at checkout or purchasing items on a school’s Spark Good Registry.