Walmart & Sam’s Club Pharmacies Will Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

Walmart and Sam’s Club has been selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of their U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to help administer COVID-19 vaccines in communities around the United States.

Walmart has been chosen as the sole preferred pharmacy partner under the federal program in Tennessee. However, this does not mean that Walmart will be the only chain pharmacy to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb. 12, 2021; however, vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on allocation as well as state and local guidelines.

Once local Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs receive an allocation from the federal government, they will begin administering the vaccine.

What You Need to Know:

The number of vaccinations will be limited and is planned to continue to increase each week.

Eligible customers will schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.

A membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam’s Club.

In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine.

Walmart recognizes there are people who may have difficulty accessing in-store clinics, so it will be partnering with other providers and organizations to expand access to offsite vaccination clinics. The company will share details of these new vaccine options as they become available.

Below, is a list of Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in the immediate vicinity that will offer the COVID-19 vaccination

Walmart – 3600 Mallory Lane, Franklin

Sam’s Club – 3070 Mallory Lane, Franklin

Walmart – 4959 Main St, Spring Hill

Walmart – 7100 Hopgood Rd, Fairview

Walmart – 220 Brookmeade Dr, Columbia

Walmart – 5824 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

Walmart – 4040 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

For the full list of stores administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, click here.

“Our top priority is to vaccinate as many people as we can in Tennessee, and Walmart is a great large-scale partner to help reach that goal,” Bill Lee, Governor of Tennessee, said. “Due to the large footprint of Walmart stores across our state, we will be able to reach residents quickly and provide equitable and accessible vaccine distribution. We’re proud to partner with Walmart and know their expertise and geographic footprint will help boost our vaccine rollout and vaccination rates.”

To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.