The Wallflowers to Perform at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville

The Wallflowers recently released their first new album in nearly a decade, Exit Wounds, released via New West Records.

In support of Exit Wounds, The Wallflowers will head out on tour with a stop in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl on November 20. Find tickets here.

Most recently, Jakob Dylan Executive Produced and Starred in the acclaimed 2018 documentary film Echo in the Canyon. In the documentary, he collaborated with a host of artists classic and contemporary, from Neil Young and Brian Wilson to Beck and Fiona Apple. Echo In the Canyon was also the last on-screen appearance by Tom Petty and was the ninth biggest theatrical documentary released that year.

The Wallflowers’ overwhelmingly successful single “One Headlight” was prominently featured in the Judd Apatow film The King of Staten Island last year and continues to be a massive hit, topping Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Adult Alternative Songs” chart.

