Walker Zimmerman Named to the Final United States Men’s National Team World Cup™ Qualifying Roster

The United States currently sit in second place in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings with two-three match windows of play remaining. The top three spots earn an automatic qualifying bid to Qatar 2022.

Zimmerman is currently training with the United States after he was called in by USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter on Jan. 7 to participate in the Federation’s first camp in this FIFA World Cup™ year, where the United States has been training in Phoenix, Ariz.

Zimmerman has been a mainstay for the United States Men’s National Team since making his debut on Feb. 4, 2017. In 2021, the defender led the Stars and Stripes to an 8W-1L-1D record, six clean sheets and a 20-6 positive goal differential. His leadership and growth within the National Team also earned him his first captaincy on July 16, 2021, an armband he wore in four occasions last year.

In his most recent cap, an international friendly on Dec. 18, Zimmerman was named Man of the Match as he captained the U.S. MNT to a 1-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

At the club level, Zimmerman was named 2021 Major League Soccer Defender of the Year and to the 2021 MLS Best XI after anchoring a Nashville SC backline that led the league in shutouts with 13 alongside the Colorado Rapids and New York Red Bulls, as well as in fewest total goals conceded (33) alongside the New York Red Bulls and Seattle Sounders FC and on the road (15).