Walker Zimmerman Invited to United States Men’s National Team January Camp

From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club announced, in conjunction with the U.S. Soccer Federation, that Walker Zimmerman has been invited to the first U.S. Men’s National Team camp of the year in Los Angeles, Calif. from Jan. 20–29.

The United States will take on Serbia at 9 p.m. CT on Jan. 25 at Banc of California Stadium. Three days later the Stars and Stripes will take on Colombia at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Zimmerman proved to be at the forefront of the United States backline during the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar, appearing in all four matches for the USMNT with three starts, including a shutout performance against England in the Group Stage.

The centerback has made 37 caps for the Stars and Stripes since making his debut on Feb. 4, 2017 and made 14 appearances for the States in 2022 alone. Zimmerman made 10 appearances in 2021, leading the United States to an 8W-1L-1D record, with six clean sheets and a 20-6 positive goal differential.

At the club level, Zimmerman was elevated to Designated Player on April 29. Since then, the Nashville SC player featured in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target, in Minnesota and tied a career-high with 30 appearances.