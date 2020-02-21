Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has filed a lawsuit against Walker Stalkers, LLC and James Frazier in the Chancery Court of Davidson County. The State brings this civil enforcement action after the Defendants engaged in unfair or deceptive trade practices prohibited by the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

“This Office is taking legal action because too many consumers have been left without refunds for cancelled events and may never see their money back without intervention from the Court,” said General Slatery.

Defendant James Frazier began operating Walker Stalkers, LLC in 2013 and put on dozens of events in the United States and London, United Kingdom. Walker Stalker Con and Fan Fest events were opportunities for fans to meet famous actors and artists associated with the popular television program, “The Walking Dead,” as well as other popular television shows.

However, despite the company’s initial success, financial problems emerged as attendance at events dropped. The state’s complaint also alleges that Mr. Frazier withdrew large sums of money from Walker Stalkers accounts on a regular basis and used those sums for personal expenses.

In 2019, Walker Stalkers allegedly engaged in unfair or deceptive business practices following event cancellations and postponements in several cities, including Nashville. Two weeks prior to events scheduled at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center August 23-25, Walker Stalkers decided to change the date and time and posted the change on Facebook. However, many customers and vendors did not know of the change until they arrived at the event site the day it had been scheduled.

The same pattern was allegedly repeated as Walker Stalkers rescheduled events in other cities. By the end of the 2019, the vast majority of “The Walking Dead” actors had cut ties with the company.

To read the complaint, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2020/pr20-03-complaint.pdf