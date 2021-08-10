Walker Hayes to Headline 2021 Porchfest

By
Donna Vissman
-
Walker Hayes
photo from Walker Hayes Facebook

Westhaven announced the “Fancy Like” country artist Walker Hayes will headline Porchfest, held in the Westhaven community on October 2, 2021.

The day-long music event gives music lovers the opportunity to stroll through the Westhaven community, hearing live music on parks and porches throughout Westhaven. Porchfest begins at 2pm and you can enjoy a variety of music acts for free from 2pm – 6pm. The full schedule will be announced soon. The event is capped off with an evening concert featuring Walker Hayes at Magli Green in Westhaven’s Town Center, located at 191 Front Street in Franklin.

General admission to the evening concert is $55 (VIP experience $150).

Proceeds will benefit The Westhaven Foundation’s Excellence in Education efforts supporting local public schools, college scholarships, and youth educational programs.

Purchase tickets online here.

Walker Hayes’ viral summer hit “Fancy Like” hit the top ten on the Hot Country Songs chart. The popularity of the song grew when Hayes and his daughter, Lela created a Tik Tok dance which has been dueted by many fans even one fan accidentally caught Shaq in her video. The original Tik Tok video has over 20 million views. In case you need to learn the dance before the concert, watch it below.

@walkerhayesofficial

#fancylike ooooooooo💪

♬ Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

 

 

