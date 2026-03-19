Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Partners with Cole Swindell to Open Bar on Broadway

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux expands its franchise portfolio by adding long-term Marriott properties franchisee Jamie Daniel of Daniel Hospitality to the brand. The brand’s franchise expansion comes with the launch of an exclusive partnership with Georgia-born country music superstar Cole Swindell to bring a future franchise to Nashville, opening on Broadway in 2027.

“Expanding our franchise community while growing our footprint in new territory is a big win for the brand,” said Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO of Walk-On’s. “We are honored to add the Daniels to the brand and look forward to the success we will see in Nashville and beyond.”

After 13 No. 1 singles and over 8 billion career streams, the 4-time ACM Award winner and sports enthusiast looks to expand his brand reach to the restaurant industry. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter joins other celebrity brand partners, such as Drew Brees and Dak Prescott, in opening a Walk-On’s location.

“In being in the hospitality business for many years, it’s incredible to team up with brands like Walk-On’s that prioritize franchisee success and support,” said Jamie Daniel, Walk-On’s Nashville Franchisee. “Adding to the excitement of partnering with Walk-On’s is sharing this journey with a guy like Cole, who believes in the brand’s business model and shares the Walk-On’s mentality, which highlights the hustle and heart of the underdog.”

The location is slated to open on Broadway at 215 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37040. While concepting is still underway, Walk-On’s plans to blend its game-day atmosphere with Nashville’s signature honky style, providing a unique experience for visitors with personal touches from Swindell.

“Anyone who knows me knows that outside of music, sports are my biggest passion. Partnering with Walk-On’s is a full-circle moment for me,” said Swindell. “To finally bring a location to Nashville and create a community for sports fans in a city that has given me everything is really exciting.”

Emphasizing strong partnerships within the brand is something Walk-On’s has prided itself on since the birth of franchising in 2015. “You sign up for more than just a restaurant, you sign up for a family,” said Landry. “Having the opportunity to bring Walk-On’s to a city that celebrates the same grit and heart that led to coming up with Walk-On’s on the back of a napkin is something we’ll be celebrating for a while.”

Walk-On’s continues to redefine the sports bar experience by creating new partnerships that bring their own flair and unique, family-friendly atmospheres for fans to enjoy. For the latest updates on Walk-On’s, please visit walk-ons.com.

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