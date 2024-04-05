Walk-Off hit in 10th Inning Secures Sounds Win

NASHVILLE – April 4, 2024 – Nick Kahle knocked the game-winning hit for the Nashville Sounds (3-3) in the 10th inning for a hard fought 4-3 victory over the St. Paul Saints (3-2) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

With a runner starting on 2nd base in extra innings, St. Paul intentionally walked Isaac Collins to start the bottom of the 10th. Yonny Hernández followed with a picture-perfect bunt that he beat out without a throw. Kahle became the hero with a deep fly ball to right field that landed on the warning track. It was more than deep enough to score the runner from third and the right fielder didn’t attempt to make a play.

